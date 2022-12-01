Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 1 December 2022
Advertisement

Intel offers workers at Kildare plant voluntary unpaid leave in effort to cut costs

It is not clear how many employees will be affected.

12 minutes ago 989 Views 1 Comment
Image: Eamonn Farrell

TECH GIANT INTEL has offered workers at its plant in Kildare voluntary unpaid leave as it looks to cut costs.

It comes after the company recently indicated that it would need to move to cut thousands of jobs globally due to inflation and a slowdown in the market.

It is understood that an offer to take three months’ unpaid leave has been made to staff working in the manufacturing division of its Leixlip plant, where the majority of its 5,000 Irish workers are employed.

In a statement to workers, seen by The Journal, the company said: “During our recent earnings call, we announced significant steps to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, while mindfully protecting the investments needed to accelerate our transformation and position us for long-term growth.

“Retaining our manufacturing talent is a key element of positioning Intel for long-term growth. Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short term costs and offer employees attractive time off options. Manufacturing talent represents an important element of our business here in Ireland,” the statement read. 

It is not clear how many employees will be affected.

Earlier this month, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said that he was not expecting significant job losses from Intel.

“We had good engagement with Intel as well in the last couple of days and while we’ve no absolute guarantees from Intel, we’re not expecting significant types of job losses from that company,” he said. 

In March, Intel announced that it was investing a further €12 billion into its operations in Ireland on top of the €5 billion it had already spent, bringing the company’s overall investment in its Kildare site to €30 billion.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie