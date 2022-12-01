Intel offers workers at Kildare plant voluntary unpaid leave in effort to cut costs

TECH GIANT INTEL has offered workers at its plant in Kildare voluntary unpaid leave as it looks to cut costs.

It comes after the company recently indicated that it would need to move to cut thousands of jobs globally due to inflation and a slowdown in the market.

It is understood that an offer to take three months’ unpaid leave has been made to staff working in the manufacturing division of its Leixlip plant, where the majority of its 5,000 Irish workers are employed.

In a statement to workers, seen by The Journal, the company said: “During our recent earnings call, we announced significant steps to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, while mindfully protecting the investments needed to accelerate our transformation and position us for long-term growth.

“Retaining our manufacturing talent is a key element of positioning Intel for long-term growth. Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short term costs and offer employees attractive time off options. Manufacturing talent represents an important element of our business here in Ireland,” the statement read.

It is not clear how many employees will be affected.

Earlier this month, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said that he was not expecting significant job losses from Intel.

“We had good engagement with Intel as well in the last couple of days and while we’ve no absolute guarantees from Intel, we’re not expecting significant types of job losses from that company,” he said.

In March, Intel announced that it was investing a further €12 billion into its operations in Ireland on top of the €5 billion it had already spent, bringing the company’s overall investment in its Kildare site to €30 billion.