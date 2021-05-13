#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Thursday 13 May 2021
All batches of hemp oil product being recalled due to unsafe THC levels

THC is the active substance in cannabis which results in a high.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 May 2021, 5:44 PM
ALL BATCHES OF a hemp oil are being recalled due to unsafe levels of THC and an unauthorised extract containing CBD. 

Premium Quality Hemp Oil Source: FSAI

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in cannabis. It is not psychoactive – people don’t get high from it – and CBD products can be legally sold in Ireland, but there are restrictions.

Intension Premium Quality Hemp Oil (all bottle sizes) is being recalled due to unsafe levels of THC and an unauthorised novel food hemp extract containing CBD. All batches with all best before dates are being recalled. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recall on its website today. 

The FSAI outlined that the hemp oil being recalled contained unsafe levels of delta-9-THC based on the European Food Safety Authority’s acute reference dose. 

Distributors are being requested to recall the product from the market.

Retailers are being requested to remove the products from sale and display a point-of-sale recall notice. 

