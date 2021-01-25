#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

Interest rates on State savings schemes and Prize Bond Fund to be reduced

The NTMA said that the new rates “reflect the reductions in interest rates in both Sovereign bond yields and the retail savings market”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Jan 2021, 11:16 AM
45 minutes ago 5,476 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334827
Image: Shutterstock/Vladyslav Starozhylov
Image: Shutterstock/Vladyslav Starozhylov

THE NATIONAL TREASURY Management Agency (NTMA) has said that interest rates for State savings schemes will be reduced, and the size of the Prize Bond Fund will also be reduced. 

The NTMA, which manages assets and liabilities of the Irish State, said in a statement to TheJournal.ie that the new rates “reflect the reductions in interest rates in both Sovereign bond yields and the retail savings market”.

“State Savings interest rates were last adjusted in June/July 2016, with the exception of Prize Bonds where the rate for the Prize Bond Fund was adjusted in August 2017.”

The National Solidarity Savings Bond (10 Years) now has a total return of 10%, instead of a previous total of 16%. The gross Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) is now 0.96% when it was previously 1.5%.

Instalment Savings (6 Years) have a total return of 3.5% now, which was previously 5.5%. The gross AER is 0.63% and was 0.98%.

Savings Certificates (5 Years) have a total return of 3% which was 5%. The gross AER is 0.59% and was 0.98%. 

The POSB (deposit account) had both a previous return and gross AER rate of 0.05% which is now 0.15% for both. 

Prize Bond Fund

Prize bonds are available at €6.25 each; the minimum purchase of four costs €25. Prize bonds are entered into a weekly draw with prizes ranging in value from €50 to €50,000, with a €250,000 prize awarded four times a year.

The variable interest rate used to earn money for the Prize Bond Fund will reduce from 0.5% to 0.35% from next month, the NTMA said today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The prizes have been reduced as a result. Now, four €250,000 prizes will be awarded in the last weekly draws in March, June, September and December.

Two €1 million prizes had been awarded in the last weekly draws in June and December. 

The top prize in all other weekly draws is €50,000. The other weekly prizes are 10 of €1,000, 10 of €500 and all remaining prizes are €50.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie