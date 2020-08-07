This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Internal garda probe examining young officer's relationship with convicted drug dealer nearing end

An incident in April of this year sparked the investigation.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 7 Aug 2020, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,439 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5164890
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

AN INTERNAL GARDA investigation examining the relationship between a convicted drug dealer and a newly attested garda in the east of the country is due to conclude in the coming weeks.

The garda has been under investigation since April of this year after his garda uniform and hat were stolen from his personal car after he attended a party at a convicted drug dealer’s home, TheJournal.ie reported at the time. It is now expected that he will be given a warning by his superiors. 

It has been alleged that the drug dealer and his friend took the garda’s personal car and went joyriding until they were stopped by two of the officers’ colleagues who had recognised his car. The driver was arrested for drink driving.

The garda awoke to realise his property was missing. He officially reported his car stolen and an investigation started. 

Gardaí tasked with investigating the incident have now turned their attention to the relationship the garda has with this convicted drug dealer. 

They are inquiring if the officer was friends with the man before joining the force or if the relationship has only developed since the man became a garda. 

Whilst the dealer only has relatively low-level sale or supply convictions, he has come to garda attention a significant number of times for other offences and is also suspected of still being involved in the drug trade in his home town.  

An Garda Síochána said it will not talk about ongoing internal investigations but sources familiar with the investigation have said the young officer, who is based in the Leinster region, may be given “the benefit of the doubt”. He is believed to have told his senior officers that he had “no idea” the man he was socialising with had criminal convictions.

He has also been given warnings not to socialise with the man in question and that he could bring the force into disrepute if he continues to do so. However, he has been reprimanded for breaking public health guidelines which at the time had warned against socialising with people from outside your household.

TheJournal.ie is aware of two similar investigations happening in the Leinster region
but it is understood they are not connected to this case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí, who were investigating the case in April, later discovered that a video had been shared on social media showing the arrested man and his friend conducting a so-called callout video. Both men are wearing garda hats and one of them is brandishing what appears to be the official garda ASP (baton).

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a number of connected incidents that occurred in [town named] on the 20 April 2020.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing internal disciplinary investigations.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie