UN top court to begin hearings today over Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory

THE UN’S TOP court will today begin oral hearings on another case involving Israel.

Ireland will make a presentation to the court on Thursday, which it’s understood will argue that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are contrary to international law.

The UN General Assembly made a request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 30 December 2022 for an advisory opinion on the “legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”.

This is separate to the case brought before the ICJ by South Africa accusing Israel of committing “genocidal” acts in Gaza.

Following the request for an advisory opinion, the ICJ will, from today, hold six days of hearings.

The Court will hear from over 50 countries over the course of the week. It will hear from Ireland on Thursday morning.

Ireland was one of the relatively few member states to put in a written submission to the ICJ on foot of the UN’s request. It did so in July 2023.

Thursday’s hearing will orally present our written statement – which hasn’t yet been made public – to the court.

Once the court has heard the oral proceedings, it will decide whether the statements that have been provided to it (including Ireland’s) can be published.

It’s understood that Ireland’s written statement largely focuses on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and concludes that settlement activity constitutes both a process of annexation of the West Bank and also a denial of the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, contrary to international law.

Contrary to judgements made by the ICJ, the Court’s advisory opinions are generally not binding.

According to the ICJ, advisory opinions “carry great legal weight and moral authority”.

The Court says: “They are often an instrument of preventive diplomacy and help to keep the peace. In their own way, advisory opinions also contribute to the clarification and development of international law and thereby to the strengthening of peaceful relations between States.”