ICJ says it has jurisdiction to rule on part of Ukraine's genocide case against Russia

THE INTERNATIONAL COURT of Justice (ICJ) has said that it has jurisdiction to hear part of a case brought by Ukraine against Russia.

Ukraine filed its case on 26 February 2022, just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

It accuses Moscow of using false claims of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in order to justify invading the country.

But the UN’s top court said it could not rule on that issue. Instead, it will rule on whether Ukraine violated the convention, as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to justify the invasion.

A final, legally binding decision is likely still years away.

Ukraine’s case is based on the 1948 Genocide Convention, which both Kyiv and Moscow have ratified.

The convention includes a provision that nations which have a dispute based on its provisions can take that dispute to the world court. Russia denies that there is a dispute, a position Ukraine rejects.

“In the present case, even if the Russian Federation had, in bad faith, alleged that Ukraine committed genocide and taken certain measures against it under such a pretext, which the respondent (Ukraine) contends, this would not in itself constitute a violation of obligations” under the genocide convention, the court’s president, Joan E Donoghue said.

The court said it did not have jurisdiction to rule on whether Russia’s invasion violated the 1948 Genocide Convention and whether Moscow’s recognition of the two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine also amounted to a breach of the convention.

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ delivered today its Judgment on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case #Ukraine v. #Russia: 32 States intervening https://t.co/9rfG1S9sOm pic.twitter.com/49k4Tmjp4N — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) February 2, 2024

Despite those setbacks, Ukraine hailed the ruling as a victory that will allow the case to continue.

Speaking to reporters, the leader of Ukraine’s legal team, Anton Korynevych, said: “It is important that the court will decide on the issue that Ukraine is not responsible for some mythical genocide, which the Russian Federation falsely alleged that Ukraine has committed.”

Korynevych also welcomed the fact that a preliminary order by the court that Russia immediately halt its invasion remains in place, even though Moscow has flouted it.

Russian officials left the court without commenting.

Advertisement

Moscow argued last year that the court should throw out the case before even considering the merits of Kyiv’s claims, but the 16-judge panel will now go ahead.

At hearings in September, the leader of Moscow’s legal team, Gennady Kuzmin, called Ukraine’s case “hopelessly flawed and at odds with the longstanding jurisprudence of this court”.

Oksana Zolotaryova, Director General for International Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, prior to the ruling of the International Court of Appeal in Ukraine's genocide case against Russia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In order for the court to have jurisdiction, Ukraine had to establish that it has a dispute with Russia over the genocide convention.

A member of Moscow’s legal team, Sienho Yee, told judges in September that Russia had not used the genocide convention to justify its military actions in Ukraine, saying they “are based on the right to self-determination and its inherent right to self-defence”.

At the same hearings, Ukraine said the court has jurisdiction and criticised Moscow for openly flouting an interim order by the court to halt its invasion.

The court ordered Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine while the legal proceedings went forward during the war’s early weeks, in March 2022.

“Russia’s defiance is also an attack on this court’s authority. Every missile that Russia fires at our cities, it fires in defiance of this court,” the leader of Ukraine’s legal team, Anton Korynevych, told the 16-judge panel.

On Wednesday, judges at the court mostly rejected Ukraine’s claims that Russia was financing “terrorism” in eastern Ukraine, saying only that Moscow had failed to investigate alleged breaches.

In the separate case, Kyiv had accused Moscow of being a “terrorist state”, whose support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a harbinger of the invasion.

It wanted Russia to compensate all civilians caught up in the conflict, as well as victims from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

But the IICJ tossed out most of Ukraine’s pleas, ruling only that Russia was “failing to take measures to investigate facts… regarding persons who have allegedly committed an offence.”

The Hague-based court came under intense scrutiny in recent weeks when South Africa filed a case accusing Israel of genocide in its devastating military operation in Gaza in the aftermath of the 7 October Hamas attacks.

In a preliminary ruling that did not address the merits of South Africa’s case, the court last week ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza.

With reporting from Press Association