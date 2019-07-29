Over 8,000 international students to benefit from new online immigration renewal system

Students will be able to use the faster process.

THIRD-LEVEL STUDENTS from outside the European Economic Area will now be able to renew their immigration registration online instead of attending an appointment in person.

The new system will be made available to students in the Dublin area, who were previously required to present in person at the Burgh Quay registration office of the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS).

Instead, they will now be invited to use the online renewal system between September and November, where they can submit their supporting documentation online and then post their passport to the INIS.

The passport will be stamped by immigration officers and sent back to the student.

An estimated 8,000 students in the Dublin region, who are progressing to second, or a later year of their degree course will benefit from the new system, a statement from the Department of Justice said.

Anyone studying outside the greater Dublin area will be required to make their renewal application in person at their nearest Garda District office.

Speaking of the process, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “I am delighted to announce the introduction of an online application process which will enable third level students from outside Europe, who live in the greater Dublin area, to renew their immigration registration with the INIS.”

“Ireland is home to third level universities and colleges of global standing. Increasing numbers of international students choose to come to study in Ireland every year.

“I am pleased to be able to make their interactions with the immigration services more accessible and user-friendly.”

The Department said the INIS will consider extending the system to other categories of customers in line with other reform developments.

In 2018, a total of 138,000 non-EEA nationals registered their immigration permission to be in the State – an increase of 20% on the previous year, and covering a variety of permissions including work, business, family reunification, and students.

The students who can avail of the online application process must meet the following criteria: