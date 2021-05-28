#Open journalism No news is bad news

Non-essential international travel to return on 19 July

‘Emergency brakes’ may be used to reduce travel from some countries to prevent new variants arriving in Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 28 May 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/muratart
Image: Shutterstock/muratart

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL IS to be permitted for non-essential reasons from 19 July, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed. 

All EU countries are to come off the mandatory hotel quarantine list. This is to facilitate the introduction of the Digital Green Certificate, or the EU’s Covid passport. 

This will allow those who are fully vaccinated, have produced a negative Covid test result from the previous 72 hours, or who have fully recovered from Covid to travel in the EU.

Speaking outside Governing Buildings this evening, the Taoiseach said: “I understand the importance of our aviation and tourism sectors. International connectivity is critical to this country’s success and place in the world and many jobs and livelihoods across the country depend on it.”

Martin said he understands the “pent up desire of very many people to have a break overseas or to welcome friends and family from abroad”.

“But I also understand very clearly the need to get this right and to make sure we restore international travel in a safe and sustainable way,” he said.

“At my most recent meeting with European Leaders last week, we confirmed our support for EU Digital Covid Certificates for travel within the EU. Today at government we agreed to fully operate that scheme from 19 July.

“This will facilitate a return to international travel in accordance with clear safety protocols,” he said.

The new guidelines on travel outline that “to protect its citizens against importation of variants, an ‘emergency brake’ mechanism will be coordinated at EU level to react swiftly to the emergence of a variant of concern or variant of interest”.

“Government advice will be to avoid travel to a country where the emergency brake has been applied.”

If a passenger arriving into Ireland from a country where the EU has not applied an “emergency brake” has proof of vaccination, no testing for Covid-19 or quarantine will be required for them to travel.

If they do not have proof of vaccination, they must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival, self-quarantine, and undergo post-arrival testing provided through the HSE.

Passengers coming from a country with an emergency brake in place must still provide a negative test, undergo self-quarantine and post-arrival testing even if they have proof of vaccination.

For those without proof of vaccination and coming from an emergency brake country, they must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine in addition to a negative result before arrival and post-arrival testing.

There are no restrictions on travel to or from Northern Ireland, but passengers coming from Northern Ireland who have been overseas 14 days prior to their arrival must comply with restrictions.

Contains reporting by Lauren Boland

Hayley Halpin
