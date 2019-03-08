'We can't accept this as being the norm': USI President Síona Cahill on why she's calling for mass walkouts today

ACTIVISTS AND UNIONS are calling for people in Ireland to take part in mass walkouts later today as part of International Women’s Day.

A large protest is planned on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin and people are being asked to leave their workplaces or colleges at 3pm to join, or to join local demonstrations in other parts of the country.

The demonstration, according to organisers, will call for:

An end to gender-based violence and harassment

Closure of the gender pay gap

An end to precarious conditions in work and housing

Solidarity with the struggle for abortion rights in the North.

Síona Cahill, President of the Union of Students in Ireland, said the events would highlight the fact that in modern-day Ireland, “the reality is that there are women every day who are scared to go to work, who are scared to go home to their partners, and we can’t accept this as being the norm anymore”.