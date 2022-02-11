Lunchtime watch: Grainne Humphreys on film festivals, watching more subtitled movies, and her love of cinema

Let the Wrong One In stars Mary Murray, Laura Murray, Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy, are pictured with Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys (centre)

Let the Wrong One In stars Mary Murray, Laura Murray, Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy, are pictured with Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys (centre)

https://youtu.be/Uyqme05G504

THE VIRGIN MEDIA Dublin International Film Festival kicks off on 23 February, and to get us in the mood for two weeks of movie-going, we caught up with the festival’s director Grainne Humphreys.

In our chat she filled us in on how they put the festival together; how to encourage people to watch more subtitled films; and what she loves about cinema.

If you’re a film fan or want to know what it takes to be a festival programmer, this is a must-watch. The Journal will be covering the festival over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for our coverage.

Advertisement

Visit diff.ie to look at the festival programme and buy your tickets.