Lunchtime watch: Grainne Humphreys on film festivals, watching more subtitled movies, and her love of cinema

https://youtu.be/Uyqme05G504
THE VIRGIN MEDIA Dublin International Film Festival kicks off on 23 February, and to get us in the mood for two weeks of movie-going, we caught up with the festival’s director Grainne Humphreys.
In our chat she filled us in on how they put the festival together; how to encourage people to watch more subtitled films; and what she loves about cinema.
If you’re a film fan or want to know what it takes to be a festival programmer, this is a must-watch. The Journal will be covering the festival over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for our coverage.
Visit diff.ie to look at the festival programme and buy your tickets.
