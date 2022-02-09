#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

Sign up for our free lunchtime interview about Irish film with Grainne Humphreys

We’ll be chatting to Grainne Humphreys, festival director of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 877 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5678312
Mary Murray, Laura Murray, Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy from the film Let The Wrong One In, pictured with VMDIFF Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys.
Image: Leon Farrell
Mary Murray, Laura Murray, Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy from the film Let The Wrong One In, pictured with VMDIFF Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys.
Mary Murray, Laura Murray, Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy from the film Let The Wrong One In, pictured with VMDIFF Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys.
Image: Leon Farrell

IT’S BEEN QUITE the week for Irish film, with actors Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds getting nominated for Oscars, and Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast up for seven Academy awards.

And in just a few weeks we’ll have the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival up and running in the capital – and back in the cinemas for the first time since 2020.

Tomorrow we’ll be holding a lunchtime chat with the festival director Grainne Humphreys, which is sure to be a great one for film fans – especially Irish film fans.

She’ll be chatting to us about the 20-year anniversary of the festival; how to spot a hit film; how to programme a film festival; and how the Irish film industry is doing in 2022.

It’s free to watch - just register at this link, grab a sandwich and join us tomorrow at 1pm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie