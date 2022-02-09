Sign up for our free lunchtime interview about Irish film with Grainne Humphreys

Mary Murray, Laura Murray, Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy from the film Let The Wrong One In, pictured with VMDIFF Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys.

IT’S BEEN QUITE the week for Irish film, with actors Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds getting nominated for Oscars, and Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast up for seven Academy awards.

And in just a few weeks we’ll have the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival up and running in the capital – and back in the cinemas for the first time since 2020.

Tomorrow we’ll be holding a lunchtime chat with the festival director Grainne Humphreys, which is sure to be a great one for film fans – especially Irish film fans.

She’ll be chatting to us about the 20-year anniversary of the festival; how to spot a hit film; how to programme a film festival; and how the Irish film industry is doing in 2022.

It’s free to watch - just register at this link, grab a sandwich and join us tomorrow at 1pm.