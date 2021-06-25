#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 June 2021
Advertisement

Garda hit with monetary sanction after intruder confronted President in Áras an Uachtaráin

The person entered the building unchallenged and spoke to President Michael D Higgins in “an aggressive manner”.

By Céimin Burke Friday 25 Jun 2021, 10:06 PM
56 minutes ago 15,079 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5477850
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Plekhanova
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Plekhanova

DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS WERE taken against a garda after an intruder gained access to Áras an Uachtaráin and spoke to President Michael D Higgins in “an aggressive manner”.

Details of the case have been outlined in the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) annual report for 2020, which includes case studies of the complaints it investigated last year.

The person drove through the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin without being challenged shortly before 5:30pm on 14 September 2018.

They entered the president’s residence through the front door and tried a number of interior doors before happening upon the President’s study.

According to the report, President Higgins opened the door of his study and was confronted by the intruder, who spoke to him aggressively.

The intruder was in the Áras for around three minutes before the President went to call for assistance and the person left. They went back to their car and left through the gate, again without being challenged.

Gsoc began an investigation into the incident after it was reported in the media in 2018 that there had been a security breach at Áras an Uachtaráin. 

The probe found that the gate had been left open to allow electricians, who were working on lighting just outside the gate, frequent access a fuse box inside the gate.

The garda on duty at the time of the incident, referred to in the report as ‘Garda B’, was away from the gate because he had noticed that internal doors in the adjacent lodge were banging from the breeze.

“He decided to go and close the doors, an action which took a few seconds,” the report notes. “He heard a car on the gravel as he was in the lodge and began to make his way back to the gate.”

The officer assumed that the driver of the car was a member of staff because their car was similar to another staff member’s vehicle, so the intruder was let through.

“Less than ten minutes later, the same car drove back down the avenue and the driver had a hand raised as if in greeting,” the report said.

“The gate was still open as the workers were still there. Garda B acknowledged the driver who then drove out the gate.”

One of the President’s aides then rang the phone in the lodge, asking if a blue car had just left the grounds.

The aide said that a person had just come into the Áras and had confronted the President and wanted to know who had let the person in.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The investigation found that Garda B had neglected his duty and he was subject to a monetary sanction.

“His failure to conduct a diligent enquiry into the vehicle and its occupant and failure to alert the main house at Áras an Uachtaráin of the vehicle, compromised the safety of the President and Áras an Uachtaráin,” the report reads.

The annual report reveals that Gsoc received 3,089 allegations against members of the force in 2020.

A total of 1,955 complaints against gardaí were opened and 1,724 complaints were closed. The document notes that 19 protected disclosures were also made during the same period.

There were 572 criminal investigations launched by Gsoc in 2020, while 26 public interest investigations were also opened, which are undertaken without the submission of a complaint or direction from the Garda Commissioner.

The report notes that Gardaí made 43 referrals for Gsoc’s consideration in instances where “the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to a person”.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie