This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man found dead in burning house named locally as Alan Hall (45)

The body of Alan Hall was discovered yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 May 2020, 8:01 PM
48 minutes ago 6,593 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103253
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE MAN FOUND dead in a burning house in Bluebell, Dublin 12, has been named locally as Alan Hall.

The 45-year-old was discovered by firefighters who were responding to a blaze at the house on Bluebell Avenue yesterday morning at around 11.20am. 

The victim appeared to have suffered injuries, prompting gardaí to believe his death was suspicious.

However, results from Hall’s post-mortem examination are not being released for what gardaí described as “operational reasons”.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, Superintendent James Dalton of Clondalkin Garda Station said appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.  

He said: “Gardaí at Clondalkin are continuing a criminal investigation into all the circumstances of the unexplained death of this male. The Garda Technical Bureau remain at the scene this evening and the scene remains preserved.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Bluebell Avenue, Old Naas Road, Dublin 12 on either the evening of Sunday 17th May into the morning of Monday 18th May to contact An Garda Síochána at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have driven in the same area who may have dashcam or video footage to contact Clondalkin Garda Station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie