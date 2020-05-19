Man found dead in burning house named locally as Alan Hall (45)

THE MAN FOUND dead in a burning house in Bluebell, Dublin 12, has been named locally as Alan Hall.

The 45-year-old was discovered by firefighters who were responding to a blaze at the house on Bluebell Avenue yesterday morning at around 11.20am.

The victim appeared to have suffered injuries, prompting gardaí to believe his death was suspicious.

However, results from Hall’s post-mortem examination are not being released for what gardaí described as “operational reasons”.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, Superintendent James Dalton of Clondalkin Garda Station said appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

He said: “Gardaí at Clondalkin are continuing a criminal investigation into all the circumstances of the unexplained death of this male. The Garda Technical Bureau remain at the scene this evening and the scene remains preserved.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Bluebell Avenue, Old Naas Road, Dublin 12 on either the evening of Sunday 17th May into the morning of Monday 18th May to contact An Garda Síochána at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have driven in the same area who may have dashcam or video footage to contact Clondalkin Garda Station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now