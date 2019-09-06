This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former police chief to hold investigation into 1982 murder of three RUC officers in Co Armagh

Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton were killed by a bomb.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:04 AM
37 minutes ago 1,536 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4798090
Jon Boutcher
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Jon Boutcher
Jon Boutcher
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

FORMER PSNI CHIEF Jon Boutcher is to hold an investigation into the murder of three RUC officers in Co Armagh in 1982. 

Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton were killed by a bomb, planted by the IRA, which exploded beneath their police car on 27 October 1982. 

The incident happened at Kinnego Embankment, Oxford Island.

According to the BBC, the officers were investigating the report of a robbery in Lurgan near Belfast when the bomb exploded and sent their car 40 yards into a field.

It is thought the officers died immediately.

Boutcher, the lead of Operation Kevona, will leave the independent investigation at the request of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne. 

“Following an independent review carried out at the request of my predecessor, Sir George Hamilton, outstanding investigative opportunities were identified in the murder of the three RUC officers,” Byrne said.

“I have now asked for the assistance of Operation Kevona lead, Jon Boutcher, to head an external investigation team to carry out a separate independent investigation.” 

The investigation will form no part of Operation Kenova.

The families of the three victims have asked for privacy at this time.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie