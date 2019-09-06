Former police chief to hold investigation into 1982 murder of three RUC officers in Co Armagh

FORMER PSNI CHIEF Jon Boutcher is to hold an investigation into the murder of three RUC officers in Co Armagh in 1982.

Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton were killed by a bomb, planted by the IRA, which exploded beneath their police car on 27 October 1982.

The incident happened at Kinnego Embankment, Oxford Island.

According to the BBC, the officers were investigating the report of a robbery in Lurgan near Belfast when the bomb exploded and sent their car 40 yards into a field.

It is thought the officers died immediately.

Boutcher, the lead of Operation Kevona, will leave the independent investigation at the request of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

“Following an independent review carried out at the request of my predecessor, Sir George Hamilton, outstanding investigative opportunities were identified in the murder of the three RUC officers,” Byrne said.

“I have now asked for the assistance of Operation Kevona lead, Jon Boutcher, to head an external investigation team to carry out a separate independent investigation.”

The investigation will form no part of Operation Kenova.

The families of the three victims have asked for privacy at this time.