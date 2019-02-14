This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vessel in Donegal double drowning 'quickly found itself in difficulties'

Raimundas Jezdauskas and Rimantas Barauskas drowned off Malin Beg Head in July 2017.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 6:14 PM
36 minutes ago 2,400 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4494298

Teelin Pier. Teelin Pier, Co Donegal Source: GoogleMaps

A REPORT INTO a fatal incident in which two men drowned off the Donegal coast in 2017 has found that the vessel’s crew had difficulty with the boat’s outboard engine and that the vessel may have capsized, throwing both occupants overboard. 

Raimundas Jezdauskas (33) and Rimantas Barauskas (56), both originally from Lithuania, drowned off Malin Beg Head in July 2017 after heading out to sea on an angling trip.

At midday on 8 July, both men departed from Teelin Pier near Rhannakilla. They had planned to be away for the weekend and had made no arrangements to check in with anyone ashore during the trip, today’s report from the Marine Casualty Investigation Board notes. 

During the investigation into the incident it was established that the same vessel and crew had run out of fuel on the 28 May 2017, 12 days before the angling trip, and that the Coast Guard had provided a tow from near Malin Beg (Málain BhigHead to Teelin Pier.

The report goes on to say that during the angling trip “the wind direction was westerly and the vessel on a lee shore.”

“Without an anchor and with an unreliable engine in such a situation a vessel would quickly find itself in difficulties,” the report notes. “It is likely, given the above, that the vessel drifted into an area of surf and breaking waves. It may have been swamped or capsized throwing the occupants overboard.”

No distress call was heard but this may be due to a failure in realising the severity of the situation early on, the report notes.

On the morning of the 9 July, a man who lived close to Malin Beg Head found Mr Barauskas’ body at an inaccessible part of the shoreline.  Mr Jezdauskas’ body was later found by the RNLI. Only Mr Jezdauskas was wearing a personal flotation device when his body was found, the report notes. 

Damage to the boat and the spread of debris suggest that the vessel came “hard ashore in large breaking waves”. 

The autopsy report on both casualties states that ‘cause of death was drowning to water’. A coroner’s report found that both men had elevated blood alcohol levels and that Mr Barauskas was seven times over the drink-driving limit for alcohol.

In conclusion, the MCIB report recommends that the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport issue a Marine Notice reminding individuals of their obligations to comply with the Code of Practice for Safe Operation of Recreational Craft.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    114,230  85
    2
    		Luas Red Line reopens following death of woman in Tallaght
    94,331  3
    3
    		The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks
    48,894  34
    Fora
    1
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    315  0
    2
    		Moovingo wants to shake up the commission-hungry world of selling property
    153  0
    3
    		Limerick's Teckro has secured $25m to bring clinical drug trials onto its digital platform
    124  0
    The42
    1
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    34,724  78
    2
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    32,464  43
    3
    		'I know it's possible to turn it around. Plenty of others already have'
    30,828  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Operation Transformation viewers bid an emotional goodbye to Jean following pregnancy announcement
    6,716  0
    2
    		This Instagram account is hilariously calling out brands over their lack of diversity
    4,426  1
    3
    		So, Ariana Grande wore a €5 Irish eyeliner in her new music video
    4,167  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    GARDAí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Shane Ross says new law was needed as gardaí seize 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    DUBLIN
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going to celebrate St Valentine's Day?
    Poll: Are you going to celebrate St Valentine's Day?
    Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens' Assembly should be established to discuss Irish unity?
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie