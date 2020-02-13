Gardaí investigating suspected criminal damage after fire breaks out at property in Athboy

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 February, 2020
It is understood the fire took place at the former O'Growney National School.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 7:45 AM
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING suspected criminal damage caused by a fire at a vacant building in Athboy in Co Meath last night.

The fire broke out at approximately 9.15pm yesterday at a vacant building on O’Growney Street.

It is understood the fire took place at the former O’Growney National School.

Firefighters attended the scene and brought the blaze under control. The fire gutted the premises, according to LMFM.

No injuries have been reported. Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

