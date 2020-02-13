Gardaí investigating suspected criminal damage after fire breaks out at property in Athboy

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING suspected criminal damage caused by a fire at a vacant building in Athboy in Co Meath last night.

The fire broke out at approximately 9.15pm yesterday at a vacant building on O’Growney Street.

It is understood the fire took place at the former O’Growney National School.

Firefighters attended the scene and brought the blaze under control. The fire gutted the premises, according to LMFM.

No injuries have been reported. Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.