Investigation launched after suspected arson attack on off-duty gardaí cars

CRIMINALS BEHIND A suspected arson attack on cars believed to belong to off-duty Gardaí in county Louth have been condemned.

The three cars were parked in a private housing estate in Knockbridge and at this stage it is thought that one was set on fire which resulted in damage being caused to the cars parked beside it.

The overnight incident has been described as ‘intimidation’ by local Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach.

Breathnach, who lives in Knockbridge, has said “intimidation of gardaí or officers of our State is not something the vast majority of citizens of this State support.”

“I condemn such actions by those criminals who’s activity in my area is not reflective of the residents of Knockbridge or Co Louth,” he added.

The Garda Press Office did not confirm who owned the vehicles. In a statement it said: “Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred to a car at a house in Knockbridge, Dundalk in the early hours this morning.”

It said that no one was injured and “investigations are ongoing.”