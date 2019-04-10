This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Investigation launched after suspected arson attack on off-duty gardaí cars

The incident has been described as ‘intimidation’ by local Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach.

By Elaine Keogh Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 11:27 AM
36 minutes ago 2,588 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4584992
File Photo
CRIMINALS BEHIND A suspected arson attack on cars believed to belong to off-duty Gardaí in county Louth have been condemned.

The three cars were parked in a private housing estate in Knockbridge and at this stage it is thought that one was set on fire which resulted in damage being caused to the cars parked beside it. 

Breathnach, who lives in Knockbridge, has said “intimidation of gardaí or officers of our State is not something the vast majority of citizens of this State support.”

“I condemn such actions by those criminals who’s activity in my area is not reflective of the residents of Knockbridge or Co Louth,” he added. 

The Garda Press Office did not confirm who owned the vehicles. In a statement it said: “Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred to a car at a house in Knockbridge, Dundalk in the early hours this morning.”

It said that no one was injured and “investigations are ongoing.”

