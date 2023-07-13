Advertisement

Thursday 13 July 2023
Inland Fisheries Ireland Dead trout of all ages at the incident.
# Fish Kill
Investigation launched after at least 2,000 fish found dead in 'serious incident' in Cork
Inland Fisheries Ireland said the fish kill occurred on the Brownsmill stream in Co Cork.
28 minutes ago

INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND (IFI) has launched an investigation into a “serious incident” in which at least 2,000 fish died in Cork.

The fish kill happened on the Brownsmill stream in Co Cork and spread over a 4km to 5km stretch into the estuary at Kinsale. 

Among the species of fish discovered dead were brown trout and eel. 

A spokesperson for IFI said they first became aware of the incident yesterday when a member of the public informed staff of seeing dead fish in the stream.

Fish and water samples have been taken for analysis and Cork County Council’s environmental department are assisting IFI with the investigation. 

“Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the fish kill at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing,” the spokesperson added. 

IFI are responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats.

The agency is reminding the public they can report instances of fish kills, pollution or illegal fishing nationwide by calling its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

