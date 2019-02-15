Student claims he was threatened with knife before class at Wicklow school

THE FATHER OF a teenage boy has claimed that a student pulled a knife on his son during class.

The incident happened in a school in the Wicklow area earlier this week.

An Garda Síochána said it was aware of the incident but that it was a matter for the school. TheJournal.ie understands that an official complaint to gardaí has not been lodged by the family.

The father of the child explained how his son contacted him via Facebook messenger and told him what happened. The father also claimed that his son was left with the alleged knife-carrying student for five minutes as the teacher left the room and sought advice on the matter.

The child who allegedly brought a knife to the school claims he had a penis drawn on his shirt by the victim the week previously.

The father said: “Just before class at 10.20am this boy opened his bag and showed my son a knife and said ‘I’m going to get you’. It was a large kitchen knife with at least a 6” blade.

“My son was very frightened by it and when the teacher arrived he immediately went up to her and tried to explain to her what had happened, he was breathing heavy

and in a panic and she told him to calm down and explain everything.

“She then left the classroom, leaving my son in the class with this boy still there.

He was terrified that he might attack him as he had seen him talk with the teacher.

The teacher came back some five minutes or so later and took the boy out of the class .

“My son contacted me at 11.34 by Messenger outlining briefly what had happened, that he had been threatened with a knife and that he had informed the teacher but nobody had got back to him and he was scared that the boy was still in the school and could be looking for him.He said he was afraid walking in the corridors.”

TheJournal.ie contacted the school in question a number of times but a comment was not forthcoming.

A spokesman for gardaí said: “Gardaí are aware of an incident which occurred yesterday but it is being dealt with by the school and is not a matter for An Garda Síochána.”

With reporting by Cónal Thomas