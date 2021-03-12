Skeletal remains found in search for murdered teenage boy removed to morgue

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID the skeletal remains found in Drogheda during the search for the body of a murdered teenage boy have been sent for testing.

The bones were discovered at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda yesterday. Gardaí were acting on specific intelligence which recently came to light.

DNA analysis will now be carried out to identify the remains.

The bones have been taken to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place.

The search area remains sealed off and searches are ongoing.

The boy, who we now cannot name due to a recent court ruling, was murdered in January 2020.