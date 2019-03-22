This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda investigation underway following claims of online abuse targeting Munster rugby players

A probe into the claims has been ongoing for the past few months.

By David Raleigh Friday 22 Mar 2019, 8:14 PM
3 minutes ago 287 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4556735
Image: DAMIEN EAGERS via PA Images
Image: DAMIEN EAGERS via PA Images

A MAJOR GARDA investigation has begun into allegations of serious online abuse and harassment of Munster rugby players.

Senior gardaí revealed today that a probe into the claims has been ongoing for the past few months.

It’s understood some of the alleged abuse was posted online via fake player profiles.

The alleged abuse – believed to have targeted players as well as their loved ones – was reportedly posted via accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street Garda Station, said:

We are aware that certain people have made complaints, which we are investigating.

Gardaí would not comment on the alleged nature of the complaints they received.

“All I can say is that an investigation is underway into complaints from individuals. The investigation has been taking place over the last couple of months,” Smart said.

“It’s ongoing. No arrests have been made,” he added.

‘Destroy reputations’

Gardaí said they were not aware of an actual complaint by the Munster Rugby club itself, but rather the complaints are understood to have been made by individuals linked to the club.

According to a report in the Limerick Leader, a source at the club claimed the alleged perpetrators were “actively looking to destroy reputations and falsely represent people”.

Social media accounts were manufactured “for the purpose of attacking and abusing players, while also falsely claiming to be Munster Rugby players online,” they claimed.

Gardaí said they were not aware of reports that the club had sought the help of a “forensic scientist” to help players deal with the alleged abuse.

The Leader reported that a club source told them: “It affects us all, but we all work together to try and get through it. This abuse has been going on for months.

“This is not rugby-related. This is targeted abuse and has moved beyond the players’ themselves. It has linked to their family and friends.

“With the online world you cannot control most of it. It’s other peoples’ accounts, other peoples’ posts. We cannot remove, we can’t delete them. Obviously, we report them, we use the mechanisms that are available to us with regard to reporting on the social media platforms, but it is on-going, it is continuing to happen.”

Munster’s season is reaching a critical stage with the team facing a crucial Guinness PRO14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park this Saturday.

The squad travels to BT Murrayfield the following weekend, Saturday 30 March, for a Champions Cup quarter-final showdown with Edinburgh.

Munster Rugby did not respond when asked for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (60s) and woman (30s) killed in two-car crash in Dublin
    243,879  74
    2
    		Over 2 million people sign petition on Parliament website to revoke Article 50
    62,933  82
    3
    		Large invasive rodent species that can 'cause a lot of damage' spotted along Royal Canal
    50,410  74
    Fora
    1
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    361  0
    2
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    212  0
    3
    		The 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		Police find weapons and class A drugs as 50 PSG fans denied entry to Chelsea women's game
    19,241  9
    2
    		'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    15,194  7
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    12,593  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nichola and Gerard's date went from bad to worse on First Dates last night
    10,186  2
    2
    		Lady Gaga is being romantically linked to actor Jeremy Renner… it’s The Dredge
    5,007  0
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton? 14 other celebrity couples we never saw coming
    4,181  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    DRUGS
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    EU
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    CANCER
    Opinion: I had a tumour growing in my breast but I also had a life growing inside me
    Opinion: I had a tumour growing in my breast but I also had a life growing inside me
    Paying tribute: 'Daff Man' on how he and his partner were supported by cancer nurses
    Opinion: 'I’m thinking of you' and 9 other things it's OK to say to a family going through cancer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie