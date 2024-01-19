Investigations continue after man (30s) dies in homeless hostel explosion

GARDAÍ AND DEFENCE Forces are continuing to investigate an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin, in which a man was killed.

Defence Forces explosive experts were called to the site on Little Britain Street in Dublin yesterday evening but it is understood at this stage to be a self-contained and isolated incident.

Gardaí say the man who died was in his 30s.

The explosion was confined to one room within the property, and no one else was injured.

Residents at the premises were evacuated, and a cordon, along with local traffic diversions, remain in place.

The Journal understands that the explosion was initially thought by gardaí and Defence Forces to be connected to a gas stove, but this theory has since been discounted.

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts, using a remotely controlled robot, determined that there was a suspicious device found inside the room during their examinations.

The team carried out a controlled detonation inside the room.

One source said that an improvised explosive device was discovered.

Investigations are now focused on how a device such as this could have been inside the room and how it might have detonated.

Members of the Defence Forces Bomb Disposal Team preparing to enter the building on Little Britain Street last night Sam Boal Sam Boal

In a statement released in the early hours of this morning, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: “Tonight, Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána to Little Britain St., Dublin.

“EOD was requested following the death of a man in an explosion. EOD carried out post blast analysis and clearance, which included a controlled explosion.

“Once the scene was cleared the scene was handed back to An Garda Síochána.”

This operation concluded just after midnight.

The Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by the State Pathologist at Dublin City Morgue today.

Anyone with information that can assist investigating gardaí is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor.