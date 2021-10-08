#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

Man caught trying to meet child for sex after replying to fake dating profile, court hears

The actual person behind the profile was a member of a volunteer group trying to locate online predators, the court heard.

By Declan Brennan Friday 8 Oct 2021, 9:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,768 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5569435
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN WAS caught trying to meet a child for sex after replying to a fake child’s profile on an adult dating website, a court has heard.

In May 2018, Ioan Ovidiu initiated contact with a person identified as an 18-year-old woman on the Fastmeet dating site.

The actual person behind this fake profile was a member of a volunteer group whose stated purpose was to locate online predators grooming underage children, Detective Garda Jean McDonnell told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

She said volunteers would set up fake accounts to act as “decoy children”.

In order to do this, the person behind the fake profile told Ovidiu that she was actually a 14-year-old girl and sent a head and shoulders photograph of a teenager to him to back this up. Despite this information, Ovidiu continued to communicate with the profile.

Seamus Clarke SC, defending, described this as a type of entrapment. Judge Martin Nolan replied that while “temptation” had been put in the defendant’s way, he should have stopped communicating when he was told the profile belonged to a child.

Instead, Ovidiu went on to ask the ‘child’ to send sexually explicit images to him and sent over explicit pictures and video footage. He then asked to meet for sexual activity and an arrangement was made to meet at a supermarket in Mulhuddart, Dublin on 27 May

The court heard that when Ovidiu went to the meeting point, he was confronted by an “extremely hostile crowd”. Some members of the crowd restrained Ovidiu while others videotaped the confrontation and live-streamed it to social media.

They also contacted gardaí and the court heard gardaí brought Ovidiu to a garda station “for his own safety”. Ovidiu co-operated with gardaí and handed over his phone.

54-year-old Ovidiu, of no fixed abode, subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at Blakestown Way, Mulhuddart on 27 May. He also admitted attempting to communicate with a child in order to facilitate the sexual exploitation of the child on dates between May 20 and 27, 2018.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judge Nolan said that Ovidiu began communicating with the profile on the basis that they were an adult. He said he went on to arrange to meet with a “putative 14 year old to engage in sexual activity”.

He said that there was no child involved and no sexual activity whatsoever took place but noted that sexual exploitation of a child is a very serious offence and this was an attempt to carry out that offence.

He said that Ovidiu has no other convictions and is “suitably remorseful for his actions”. He imposed an 18-month prison term which he backdated to 23 March this year, when Ovidiu first went into custody.

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie