Iowa caucus results due around 10pm Irish time after problems with the voting system

DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICIALS said they intend to release a majority of Iowa’s delayed presidential caucus results by this evening, according to details shared with campaigns on a private conference call.

The news did little to stem rising confusion and concern more than 12 hours after voting ended without the release of a single result in the opening contest of the Democrats 2020 primary season.

State party chairman Troy Price informed campaigns that he would release at least 50% of all caucus results at 5pm EST (10pm Irish time) but he declined to answer pointed questions from frustrated campaign representatives about when the party would release the full results or how it could ensure their integrity — even whether it would be a matter of days or weeks.

“We will continue to work through the process,” Price said on the call, which was monitored by The Associated Press. “We want to get some results out there.”

Bernie Sanders, Joe BIden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are the frontrunners for the Democratic nod.

At the same time, the leading candidates tried to spin the uncertainty to their advantage, claiming momentum as they pivoted their campaigns to next-up New Hampshire.

“Ï’m feeling good,” Senator Elizabeth Warren told a capacity crowd at theatre in Keene, New Hampshire this morning. “It’s a tight, three-way race at the top. We know that the three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates coming out of Iowa.”

In a sign of the murkiness in the race, it was clear which three candidates Warren was referring to.

The party’s caucus crisis was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.

Instead, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first” status.

The party told campaigns earlier today that the delay was a result of a “coding issue in the reporting system” that it said has since been fixed. The state party said the plan was to release results “as soon as possible” later today.

It said it had verified the accuracy of the collected data and said the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion”.

Still, there were signs that the process was ongoing and laborious.