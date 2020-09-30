#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 September 2020
Three suspected dissident republicans arrested on suspicion of being part of 'unlawful organisation'

Up to 40 gardaí were involved in the operation.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 2:58 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested three men on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation.

Officers carried out searches at six properties in Limerick city and county this morning as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected dissident republican activity.
 
Up to 40 members of gardaí from the Limerick Division and the Special Detective Unit, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, were involved in the operation.
 
The three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, were arrested during the searches and are currently being held at garda stations in Limerick City.
 
During the searches, gardaí said they also seized documentation and electronic devices.

Garreth MacNamee
