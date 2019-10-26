This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dozens of people killed during anti-government protests in Iraq

Nearly 200 people have died and thousands have been wounded since the rallies first began earlier this mont.

By AFP Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 2:19 PM
26 minutes ago 759 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868667
An injured protestor is rushed to a hospital during a demonstration in central Baghdad.
Image: Khalid Mohammed/PA
An injured protestor is rushed to a hospital during a demonstration in central Baghdad.
An injured protestor is rushed to a hospital during a demonstration in central Baghdad.
Image: Khalid Mohammed/PA

IRAQI SECURITY FORCES are attempting to clamp down on anti-government rallies in Baghdad and across the south after the death of 42 protesters yesterday.

A parliamentary session scheduled for this afternoon to discuss the renewed protests was cancelled after it failed to reach a quorum.

Since anti-government rallies first erupted on 1 October, nearly 200 people have died and thousands were wounded in Baghdad and across the country’s Shiite-majority south in violence condemned worldwide.

Almost a quarter of them, 42, succumbed yesterday alone from live rounds, tear gas canisters or while torching government buildings or offices belonging to powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary factions in several southern cities.

Source: DPA/PA Images

Tensions remain high across several cities, with security forces cutting off roads and imposing strict curfews.

The storming of provincial headquarters, parliamentarians’ workspaces or Hashed offices marks a new phase in the southern rallies but there have been no such incidents so far in the capital.

Source: AP/PA Images

In Baghdad, a few hundred protesters dug in around the emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square this morning despite efforts by riot police to clear them with tear gas.

“It’s enough –theft, looting, gangs, mafias, deep state, whatever. Get out! Let us see a (functioning) state,” said one protester, referring to perceived cronyism and corruption in the country.

“We don’t want anything, just let us live,” he added as puffs of smoke from tear gas rose behind him.

iraq-protests Anti-government protesters try to sneak past as security forces close the bridge leading to the Green Zone during a demonstration in Baghdad. Source: AP/PA Images

Oil-rich Iraq is OPEC’s second-highest producer – but one in five people live below the poverty line and youth unemployment sits at 25%, according to the World Bank.

The staggering rates of joblessness and allegations of corruption sparked the widespread protests on 1 October and the government has struggled to quell public anger by proposing reforms.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie