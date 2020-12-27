#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

IRA did not want Sinn Fein to get involved with backchannel peace talks with the British

State papers reveal that IRA chiefs did not like the socialism of Sinn Fein’s “urban-based leadership”.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,014 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311299
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE IRA WANTED to freeze Sinn Fein out of proposed backchannel talks with the British about ending the Troubles, according to state archives.

An internal Irish government communique reported that the IRA Army Council informed two prison chaplains in spring 1990 that it was prepared to enter exploratory discussions with the UK.

But the newly released paper said the IRA leadership’s least favoured approach to talks was to involve Sinn Fein figures.

The secret message relayed a view that certain Provo chiefs were not “particularly enamoured with the socialist views being espoused by the current urban-based leadership of Sinn Fein”.

The message from a senior Irish official to colleagues in the Department of Foreign Affairs has been made public after being kept under wraps in the National Archives for 30 years.

Rev Will Murphy and Fr John Murphy, who were chaplains at the paramilitary Maze prison near Lisburn, had been engaged in a two-year process to encourage loyalist and republican prisoners to move away from violence.

On May 4 1990, Brendan McMahon, head of the Anglo Irish Division updated the assistant secretary at the DFA, Dermot Gallagher, on the potential breakthrough with the IRA.

The correspondence said: “I had a conversation with Fr Murphy on 2 May who indicated that they had just concluded a series of intensive discussions with the IRA Army Council.

“Arising from those discussions, the two chaplains had a meeting on 1 May with the four Church Leaders. At that meeting, the chaplains reported that the Army Council had clearly indicated to them their willingness to seek an alternative to the campaign of violence and, with this objective in mind, are prepared to enter exploratory discussions with the British Government.”

Murphy added, in parenthesises: “There is apparently no question at this stage of a ceasefire, though Fr Murphy felt that, in the event of any talks, there would, at the very least, be a reduction in the intensity of the current campaign.

Related Reads

27.12.20 Irish Government rejected request to stand bail for Birmingham Six months before they were released
13.07.16 How Well do You Remember Reeling In The Years 1990?

“Arising from the discussion between the chaplains and the four Church leaders, it was agreed that the two primates (Cardinal Tomas O’Fiaich and Archbishop Eames) will jointly approach the secretary of state to see whether the British Government would be prepared to enter into such talks.”

“It was hoped that the approach would be made the next day (3 May) or as soon as possible thereafter.”

embedded224383928 Former Northern Ireland secretary Peter Brooke

Northern Ireland secretary Peter Brooke sanctioned backchannel talks later in 1990 in a development seen as a crucial precursor to the peace process.

The communique from McMahon relayed how the IRA wanted the talks to proceed.

“The Army Council’s preference is naturally for such talks to be held in public, though they accept that any talks would probably have to be conducted in absolute secrecy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The IRA’s third, and least favoured, option would be for talks involving Sinn Fein.

“Fr Murphy commented that one thing which has struck him in the course of this initiative is the noticeable difference between the IRA and Sinn Fein – with Army Council members referring to Sinn Fein as merely ‘the party which is the closest to our view’.

“Murphy’s impression is that not all of the Army Council are particularly enamoured with the socialist views being espoused by the current urban-based leadership of Sinn Fein.”

The newly published papers are contained in National Archives file reference number 2020/17/34.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie