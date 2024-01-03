At least 103 people killed and 141 wounded in bombings in Iran at ceremony near general's grave

LAST UPDATE | 35 minutes ago
AT LEAST 103 people have been killed and 141 wounded in Iran as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of Revolutionary Guards general Qassem Soleimani.
The incident took place near the grave of the head of foreign operations of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern city of Kerman.
State media reported that the known death toll so far is 103.
“The number of people killed rose to 103 following the death of people injured during the terrorist explosions,” the official IRNA news agency said.
IRNA said 141 people were wounded in the blasts with some “in critical condition”. It had reported two blasts near the mosque.
The cause of the blasts has been put down to a “terrorist” attack by regional officials.
“The incident is a terrorist attack,” Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province where Soleimani is buried, told the television.
Online footage showed crowds scrambling to flee as security personnel cordoned off the area.
Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.
It comes a day after the deputy chief of Hamas was killed in an air strike in Beirut.
Israeli strikes in neighbouring countries on groups acting in support of Hamas have fanned fears of a wider conflict.
Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.
Declared a “living martyr” by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while still alive, Soleimani was widely regarded as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State jihadist group in both Iraq and Syria.
Long seen as a deadly adversary by the US and its allies, Soleimani was one of the most important powerbrokers across the region, setting Iran’s political and military agenda in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
On days after his death in 2020 and leading up to his funeral in Kerman, millions turned out to mourn in a show of national unity.
A survey published in 2018 by IranPoll and the University of Maryland found Soleimani had a popularity rating in Iran of 83 percent, ahead of then-president Hassan Rouhani and then-foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
He was killed in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport and remains a revered figure in Iran.
have your say