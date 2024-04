IRAN HAS LAUNCHED launched drones at Israel directly from its territory, the Israeli army has said, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” IDF military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

Hagari said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier today that Israel was prepared for a “direct attack from Iran” following its threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.

Advertisement

“Our defence systems are deployed, we are prepared for any scenario, both in defence and attack,” he said in a televised statement, adding that Israel had the backing of the United States and “many” countries.

US President Joe Biden cut short a weekend trip to Delaware today for urgent consultations in Washington on the Middle East, the White House said, as tensions soar in the region.

Iran has vowed retaliation after a presumed Israeli strike on April 1 leveled an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, killing seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

A significant attack on Israel is expected in response, US officials have warned.

© – AFP 2024