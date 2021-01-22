#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 22 January 2021
Twitter suspends account of Iran leader after tweet vowing revenge on 'golfing Trump'

The post warned of payback for the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

By AFP Friday 22 Jan 2021, 2:28 PM
iranian-supreme-leader-ali-khamenei Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Source: SalamPix/ABACA

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED the account of Iran’s Supreme leader after his office posted a photomontage of former US President Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a warplane alongside a pledge to avenge a deadly 2020 drone strike he ordered.

The post on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s @khamenei_site Twitter account late Thursday warned there was no escape from payback for the US strike outside Baghdad airport which killed Iran’s storied foreign operations chief General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

“Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani’s killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance,” it said.

“Revenge can take place at any moment.”

EsSCa10XEAQxm5i Source: Khamenei/Twitter

Screenshot 2021-01-22 at 14.24.22

This afternoon, Khamenei’s account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. 

Trump left office on Wednesday and flew straight to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, without attending the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden.

Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged.

Earlier this month, on the first anniversary of his killing, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi warned that not even Trump was “immune from justice” and that Soleimani’s killers would “not be safe anywhere in the world”.

Twitter has been contacted for comment. 

