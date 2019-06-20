Iran claims to have shot down a US spy drone over its airspace

IRAN HAS ANNOUNCED that it has shot down a US “spy drone” over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace.

“The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force” in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard added, according to the English-language Press TV.

Iranian state television made the announcement earlier this morning, but did not provide pictures of the drone.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

The US has accused Iran of being behind a series of operations against oil tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

Tehran has denied involvement and instead suggested Washington could be behind the attacks, using the operation to justify force against Iran.

The province of Hormozgan borders the Strait of Hormuz, where the oil tanker attacks took place last week.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington has been particularly strained since the US quit the a nuclear deal announced in 2015 last year, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The US has also bolstered its military presence in the Middle East recently and blacklisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

But Tehran’s top security official said on Wednesday there was no reason to worry about a conflict breaking out.

“There will be no war (between Iran and the US) since there is no reason for a war,” said rear-admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019