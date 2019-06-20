This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 June, 2019
Iran claims to have shot down a US spy drone over its airspace

Iranian state television announced the incident this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 7:11 AM
27 minutes ago 1,390 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4689983
A photographer operates an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone (File photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A photographer operates an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone (File photo)
A photographer operates an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone (File photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRAN HAS ANNOUNCED that it has shot down a US “spy drone” over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace.

“The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force” in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard added, according to the English-language Press TV.

Iranian state television made the announcement earlier this morning, but did not provide pictures of the drone.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

The US has accused Iran of being behind a series of operations against oil tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

Tehran has denied involvement and instead suggested Washington could be behind the attacks, using the operation to justify force against Iran.

The province of Hormozgan borders the Strait of Hormuz, where the oil tanker attacks took place last week.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington has been particularly strained since the US quit the a nuclear deal announced in 2015 last year, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The US has also bolstered its military presence in the Middle East recently and blacklisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

But Tehran’s top security official said on Wednesday there was no reason to worry about a conflict breaking out.

“There will be no war (between Iran and the US) since there is no reason for a war,” said rear-admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

