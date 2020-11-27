#Open journalism No news is bad news

Iranian nuclear scientist killed in shootout near Tehran

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by “armed terrorists”, the country’s defence ministry said.

By Press Association Friday 27 Nov 2020, 3:56 PM
This photo, released by the semi-official Fars News Agency, shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

AN IRANIAN SCIENTIST that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear programme until its disbanding in the early 2000s was killed in a shootout today.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by “armed terrorists”, the country’s defence ministry said in a statement.

State TV cited sources confirming the death today. It said it would offer more information shortly.

The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the country’s Revolutionary Guard, said the attack happened in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran.

It said witnesses heard the sound of an explosion and then machine-gun fire.

The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, the agency said.

State television on its website later published a photograph of security forces blocking off the road.

Israel has long been suspected of carrying out a series of targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly a decade ago.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu once mentioned Fakhrizadeh in a news conference saying: “Remember that name”.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called Amad, or ‘Hope’, programme.

Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that Amad programme ended in the early 2000s.

IAEA inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites as part of Iran’s now-unravelling nuclear deal with world powers.

With reporting from AFP

