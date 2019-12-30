This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US launches strikes on militants responsible for death of American contractor in Iraq

The strikes “killed 25 and wounded 51″.

By AFP Monday 30 Dec 2019, 12:56 PM
25 minutes ago 1,368 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949894
Paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias participate in the military operations of the Iraqi army.
Image: PA Images
Paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias participate in the military operations of the Iraqi army.
Paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias participate in the military operations of the Iraqi army.
Image: PA Images

US AIR STRIKES against a pro-Iran group in Iraq killed at least 25 fighters, a paramilitary umbrella said today, triggering anger in a country caught up in mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The attacks on Sunday night saw US planes hit several bases belonging to the Hezbollah brigades close the Syrian border, one of the most radical factions of Hashed al-Shaabi, a Tehran-backed Iraqi paramilitary coalition.

The strikes “killed 25 and wounded 51, including commanders and fighters, and the toll could yet rise,” according to the Hashed, which holds major sway in Iraq.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the US had “shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries” by carrying out the attacks.

Washington – itself a key ally of Baghdad – must accept the consequences of its “illegal act”, Mousavi added.

Further attacks

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper described the attacks against the Hezbollah brigades – which hit three locations in Iraq and two in neighbouring Syria – as “successful”, and did not rule out further military action against Iran-backed militias.

The strikes were retaliation for a series of rocket attacks since late October against US interests in Iraq, including a barrage of more than 30 fired on Friday against an Iraqi base in Kirkuk, which killed a US civilian contractor.

US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a multilateral nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and imposed crippling sanctions.

Iraqi leaders fear their country could become a battleground between Tehran and Washington, in a context where they are also grappling with huge street protests against corruption and Iran’s enormous political influence.

The demonstrations forced prime minister Abel Abdel Mahdi to resign last month, although he remains in a caretaker role. The protest movement, along with President Barham Saleh, have rejected Iran’s favoured successor.

Islamic State

US sources say that pro-Iran armed factions now pose a greater threat than the Islamic State, a jihadist group whose rise saw the US freshly deploy troops on Iraqi soil.

But significant elements of the Iraqi political class view the 5,200 US troops in the country as a “threat”, with Sunday night’s strikes reviving calls for them to leave the country.

Since October 28, at least 11 attacks have targeted Iraqi military bases where US soldiers or diplomats are deployed.

While earlier attacks killed an Iraqi soldier and wounded others, the one on Friday was the first to kill an American, targeting a meeting between Iraqi police commanders and the international coalition that fought IS.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie