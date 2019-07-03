This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Building upward has a knock-on effect': Could a high-rise skyline make Dublin more liveable?

And could it happen in the next 10 years? Hear more on episode two of Ireland 2029.

By Paula Lyne Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
22 minutes ago 732 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4706384
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A LOT CAN happen in 10 years. Where is Ireland going, and what will life be like here in the year 2029? Welcome to Ireland 2029: Shaping Our Future, a brand new podcast from TheJournal.ie.

Over the next 10 episodes, we’re partnering with Volkswagen to bring you 10 big ideas that could change Ireland for the better. Each week, we’ll talk to someone about an idea they truly believe could work, and find out whether it’s practical, or whether it’s a non-runner.

In the second episode of Ireland 2029, we ask: Does Dublin need a high-rise skyline – and could it happen in the next 10 years?

THE AVERAGE BUILDING height in Dublin’s city centre is four to six storeys. Our capital is often described as a “low-rise” city, but even that term is generous.

Take Paris, for example, another typically low-rise metropolis. Analysis of satellite data by the employers’ group Ibec shows that Dublin’s buildings are, on average, around 30% lower than the French capital. 

And our building heights fall behind cities like Amsterdam and Stockholm too, as Ibec’s Aidan Sweeney pointed out to Fora.ie last year:

Dublin is, in fact, far lower in height than other European cities that anti-height proponents put forward to justify the status quo.

The idea of building up, not out is one that already has political support. In December 2018, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy told local authorities that a height increase in Ireland’s cities was a crucial development if the country was “to meet the many challenges ahead.” The government has since published new guidelines under the National Planning Framework to help make that happen.

But creating a high-rise skyline isn’t as simple as just telling developers they can now build taller buildings, as architect Orla Hegarty points out in the new episode of Ireland 2029.

Hegarty is an assistant professor at UCD’s School of Architecture, Planning and Environmental Policy, and says we’re a long way away from a silver skyline of towering skyscrapers:

If we were to decide tomorrow that every vacant site in Dublin could have a high-rise vacant tower on it, the knock-on effect would be enormous. We would see land values skyrocket in those locations. We would see developers in a long process of looking for approval and finance… [And] if you suddenly put 1,000 families in one building, where do their children go to school? That may not have been planned for.

Paul O’Brien, chair of Henry J Lyons Architects, says that a lot of those concerns could be alleviated by simply choosing the right sites for high-rise buildings.

“We do need to go high-rise in Dublin, but it doesn’t need to be in the historic core areas, and it won’t be. It should be in certain areas that can take it,” he tells Ireland 2029 reporters.

Dublin needs greater density, not only in terms of [places to] work but also in terms of living.

Could a high-rise skyline make Dublin a more liveable city – or is it too high, too far, too soon?

Hear more on the second episode of Ireland 2029: Shaping Our Future, which is live right now:

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android/RSS player


Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud

Ireland 2029 is a podcast from TheJournal.ie, in partnership with VolkswagenThis episode was put together by presenter and editor Nicky Ryan, producer Gráinne Ní Aodha, series producer Órla Ryan and executive producer Christine Bohan. With thanks to Paula Lyne and our contributors. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paula Lyne
paula@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie