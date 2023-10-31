Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditions

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League clash against Albania has been suspended for one hour due to adverse weather conditions.
Referee Araksya Saribekya made the decision at half time, with the scoreline 0-0 at Loro Boriçi Stadium, Shkodër.
Reporting from the stadium, RTÉ’s Dave Kelly said there will be no play for at least another hour, and should conditions still not improve, the second half will resume tomorrow.
A thunderstorm during the opening period quickly resulted in an unplayable pitch, with visible puddles forming with the torrential rain and the ball sticking to the surface.
Rain was expected during the game amid temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius.
It's 0-0 at half-time between Ireland and Albania in Shkoder with conditions increasingly difficult for both sets of players amid a continuing downpour #COYGIG #ALBIRL #IRLWNT— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 31, 2023
📱 Updates - https://t.co/krrOLSWsD0
📺 Watch live - https://t.co/JYf06csaIG pic.twitter.com/fsJHAUyX54
UEFA Nations League HT: Albania 0-0 Rep of Ireland— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 31, 2023
This is the current state of the pitch at Stadiumi Loro Borici after 40 minutes of incessant rain #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/N66pC4sTl6
Ireland were targeting their fourth win from four in Group B1 of the Uefa Women’s Nations League, having defeated Albania 5-1 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.
A win tonight, coupled with a draw between Northern Ireland and Hungary in Belfast, would have secured promotion to League B for Eileen Gleeson’s side.
More to follow.
