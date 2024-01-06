Micheál Martin warns of ‘devastating consequences’ for the world if Middle East conflict widens

A WIDENING OF the conflict in the Middle East would have devastating consequences for the world, the Tánaiste has warned.

Micheál Martin’s comments come amid warnings of retaliation from Hezbollah in Lebanon after it blamed Israel for a strike on Beirut that killed a senior Hamas official.

Martin also expressed concern about the situation in the Red Sea where commercial ships have been attacked by Houthis rebels from Yemen.

Ahead of the four-month anniversary of the Israeli/Hamas conflict, Mr Martin said the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was “more urgent than ever”.

He also stressed the urgency of the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza and “full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” to the enclave.

“Events across the region in recent days are also a stark reminder of the potential for further escalation,” he said.

“A widening of this conflict would have devastating consequences for the region and for the world.

“The international community simply cannot allow further civilian suffering and deaths. I urge all parties in the region to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.”

The Tánaiste added: “Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthis in Yemen are not only putting the lives of the crews in danger but are having an increasingly serious impact on global trade, with all the consequences that has for the lives and livelihoods of communities across the globe.

“As always, it is the poorest and most vulnerable communities – in the Middle East, Africa and globally – that are the most severely affected.

“This trajectory must be reversed. The international community, including parties in the region, must, in the first instance, redouble efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

“But our ambition should not be limited to de-escalation. We must take concrete steps to achieve long-term peace, stability and security for Palestinians and Israelis and for the region as a whole.

This can only be done through a sustained and serious commitment to a two-state solution; not as an oft-repeated shibboleth but as a concrete reality.

“In that context, the recent comments by Israeli government ministers calling for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza are utterly unacceptable and inflammatory. Gaza is Palestinian land and is an integral part of a future state of Palestine.”