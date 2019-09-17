This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's appeal over €14.3 billion Apple tax bill to get under way in Europe today

The government has already spent over €7 million in legal fees and other costs preparing the case.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 6:54 AM
33 minutes ago 1,280 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4812351
File photo.
Image: Artur Widak/SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Artur Widak/SIPA USA/PA Images

APPLE AND THE Irish State will begin its appeal in European Courts today over the €14.3 billion Europe has said is owed by the tech giant to the country. 

In a landmark 2016 ruling, the European Commission found that Ireland gave multinational tech giant Apple illegal state aid worth up to €13 billion over a decade.

The State is appealing the decision as it denies there was any such sweetheart deal in place, and said the company wasn’t treated any differently.

Ireland is set to argue that the European Commission “made manifest errors of assessment in misunderstanding Irish law and the relevant facts”.

In all, Ireland has nine legal arguments on which it says the European Commission’s ruling was wrong.

Despite indicating it would appeal the case in November 2016, Ireland was obliged to collect the funds from Apple anyway. It is holding them in escrow until the appeal process is concluded. 

This approximately €13.1 billion in State aid and €1.2 billion in interest was deposited in the escrow account by Apple over the second and third quarters of last year.

The EU Commission had previously complained that Ireland was “taking too long” to recover the funds from Apple.

In April this year, in response to a parliamentary question, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the cost of appealing the case to that point had been €7.1 million, through legal fees, consultancy fees and other costs.

“This case has involved a significant degree of legal and technical complexity and additional expertise has been engaged where required,” he said. 

The two days of hearings that get under way today will take place at the EU’s lower General Court, where judges will give their judgement no earlier than 2020.

Any appeal would then go the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice, for a final decision that could land as late as 2021.

Apple is also fiercely contesting the European Commission’s finding.

“The European Commission has tried to rewrite Apple’s history in Europe, to ignore Ireland’s tax laws and, in doing so, to disrupt the international tax system,” Tim Cook said in an open letter in 2016.

The group insists that it is in the United States, where the company invests in research and development and thus creates wealth, that it must pay taxes on the revenue in question.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy, AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie