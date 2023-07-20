Advertisement

# Report
Disappointment for Ireland as Pauw's debutants fall to narrow defeat in World Cup opener
75,784 watched on as Australia won 1-0 in Sydney.
9.1k
43
52 minutes ago
The 42 Team Reports from Stadium Australia

Australia 1

Republic of Ireland 0 

IRELAND HAVE FALLEN to a disappointing defeat on their World Cup debut against Australia.

A 52nd-minute Steph Catley penalty ultimately settled matters as 75,784 fans watched on at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. 

Marissa Sheva conceded the spot kick after a tangle with Hayley Raso as they battled for a floating ball in from Kyra Cooney-Cross. Catley converted, with Courtney Brosnan going the other way.

Ireland threw the kitchen sink at it, with Katie McCabe starring on her major tournament debut. Louise Quinn headed just wide late on in what was a typically battling performance from the Girls In Green.

More to follow…

AUSTRALIA (4-4-2): Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley; Hayley Raso, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Cortnee Vine (Emily Van Egmond 75); Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler (Clare Polkinghorne 85).

IRELAND (5-4-1): Courteny Brosnan; Heather Payne, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe (captain); Sinead Farrelly (Abbie Larkin 63), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Marissa Sheva (Lucy Quinn 63); Kyra Carusa (Izzy Atkinson 88).

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (Brazil).

Written by Emma Duffy and posted on the42.ie

The 42 Team
