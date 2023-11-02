Irish society is becoming more unequal, new deprivation index suggests

THE GAP BETWEEN the country’s most disadvantaged areas and the national average has increased across communities in the country, hinting that Ireland is becoming more unequal.

The 2022 Pobal HP Deprivation Index found employment and population growth is reaching similar levels seen in 2006 but “persistent disadvantage” remains.

Through research conducted on almost 19,000 small areas, made up of 50-200 households each, the index shows that many disadvantaged communities have not seen the same level of improvement as others, putting them further from the average.

The number of people living in very or extremely disadvantaged areas has increased to 195,992, from 143,506 in 2016.

The population in these areas are more likely to experience higher levels of unemployment, low educational attainment and higher rates of lone parents.

The index, launched today, notes that urban areas are more likely to to contain a high proportion of both highlight disadvantaged and highly affluent areas, while rural areas tend to see less of a dramatic shift from community-to-community.

Small pockets of Dublin City Centre and suburbs in the west and north of Cork, Waterford and Limerick were are disproportionately more likely to experience disadvantage, according to the findings.

While communities in South Dublin and the commuter belts surrounding Dublin, Cork and Galway were all noted as “relatively affluent” by the index report. The index suggests that new housing developments in the area has led to this continued status.

Minister of State for Community Development Joe O’Brien said the index will help TDs and communities understand where disadvantage still exists today.

O’Brien said: “This information is invaluable as it allows for effective planning and the targeting of resources in ways that have a positive and lasting impact.”

By county, only 11.5% of the population were found to have primary education only, while 37.69% of the population have received a third level educations.

Co Donegal scored lowest on the index (-5.6), meaning it is most disadvantaged, while Co Kildare scored the highest (3.11), meaning it is the most affluent.

There is “overall improvement” in most areas around the country, according to Pobal CEO Anna Shakespeare, who said the distribution of disadvantages across counties has remained the same in recent years.

Shakespeare said that this observation highlights that disadvantage is a long-term, entrenched phenomenon, adding she hopes that the index can but used as a tool towards achieving social inclusion for all.