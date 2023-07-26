World Cup heartbreak as Canada come from behind to eliminate Ireland

Republic of Ireland 1

Canada 2

AND SO, IRELAND’S World Cup dream has come to a gut-wrenching end on a miserable night in Perth.

It all started so well against Olympic champions Canada, with Katie McCabe scoring directly from a corner in the fourth minute.

But Megan Connolly’s unfortunate own goal was a sucker punch on the stroke of half time, and Adriana Leon’s 53rd-minute winner ultimately eliminated the Girls in Green from their first-ever major tournament.

17,065 fans watched on at Perth Rectangular Stadium, the vast majority of them Irish. They were loud and proud throughout, but Vera Pauw’s side fell frustratingly short in what was a must-not-lose Group B showdown.

Pauw originally made one change to the XI that lost 1-0 to Australia in Sydney, with Lucy Quinn starting ahead of Marissa Sheva. Louise Quinn and Heather Payne were pre-match injury concerns; the former played but the latter pulled up in the warm-up. Áine O’Gorman instead came in for her 119th cap at right wing-back.

Canada — 15 places above Ireland in the Fifa world rankings at seventh — welcomed Chelsea playmaker Jessie Fleming back into the fold after their 0-0 draw with Nigeria, with the legendary Christine Sinclair dropping to the bench.

Ireland’s almost-perfect first half was undone at the very death. The clock read 49:35 when Canada equalised, and their experience told from there.

McCabe’s wonderstrike handed Ireland the dream start, Pauw’s typically defensive side showing their attacking intent from the get-go. The industrious Kyra Carusa drew a save from Kailen Sheridan to win the set-piece, after O’Gorman played Lucy Quinn in for an excellent cross. And McCabe wrote her name into the history books as Ireland’s first-ever Women’s World Cup goalscorer with a sublime left-footed curling corner.

With Canada rattled after the early concession, McCabe ran at them and Sinead Farrelly let fly. Courtney Brosnan claimed anything sent her way, including a Jordyn Huitema shot after O’Gorman lost her footing.

Ruesha Littlejohn and Denise O’Sullivan mixed style with substance as they battled in the middle, while Carusa offered plenty up top. After a lengthy stoppage as Ashley Lawrence received treatment, Canada had a big chance on the half-hour mark. Vanessa Gilles really should have done better when she looped over after a flick-on from Kadiesha Buchanan.

O’Sullivan blazed over at the other end after good work from Farrelly, while Carusa threatened Sheridan again after an excellent McCabe ball. But it was Canada who found their groove at the right time; Julia Grosso turning Niamh Fahey and her cross deflecting off the unfortunate Connolly right before half time.

Brosnan’s goal was under siege either side of the break. Gilles beat her to a Jessie Fleming corner and just missed, before the US-born ‘keeper denied Huitema with a superb save.

But in the 53rd minute, she was picking the ball out of the back of her net once more. O’Gorman unnecessarily conceded a throw-in, substitute Sophie Schmidt picked out Adriana Leon in the box, and the Manchester United striker poked home.

Pauw went for it, calling for the cavalry with Abbie Larkin, Marissa Sheva, Lily Agg and Izzy Atkinson all introduced from the bench. She changed formation, showing they would go down fighting with no regrets. But Canada’s experience shone through down the home straight.

While the Canucks admittedly looked more likely to score again, Ireland always held a threat through McCabe. Having hit Carusa with an excellent cross earlier in the half, the world-class left-sided star created a superb chance for herself as the clock struck 80 but the ball whisked out for a corner. Shortly after, she opted to go herself when there were other options on.

The ending was error-strewn, with both sides producing half-chances as Canada ran down the clock. A stretcher was called for Jayde Riviere, who looked to be suffering with cramp in injury time, and Ireland’s dream slowly died.

No one can take this piece of history away from Ireland though, and they’ll hope to finish their maiden World Cup on a high against Nigeria on Monday.

IRELAND (5-4-1): Courtney Brosnan; Áine O’Gorman (Marissa Sheva 59), Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Sinead Farrelly (Izzy Atkinson 65), Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 65), Lucy Quinn (Abbie Larkin HT); Kyra Carusa (Amber Barrett 65).

CANADA (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan; Kadeisha Buchanan (Shelina Zardosky HT), Jayde Riviere (Allysha Chapman 93), Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles; Quinn, Julia Grosso (Christine Sinclair HT); Jessie Fleming; Evelyne Viens (Sophie Schmidt HT), Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon (Chloe Lacasse 59).

Referee: Laura Fortunato (Argentina).

Written by Emma Duffy and posted on the42.ie

