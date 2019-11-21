This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland has spent €121m on carbon credits due to failure to reach emissions targets

The government will have to pay out additional funds next year.

By Christina Finn Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 5:45 PM
59 minutes ago 1,823 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901302
State will have to pay between €2 million and €13 million for additional carbon credits under the Kyoto protocol next year.
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett
State will have to pay between €2 million and €13 million for additional carbon credits under the Kyoto protocol next year.
State will have to pay between €2 million and €13 million for additional carbon credits under the Kyoto protocol next year.
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett

IRELAND HAS PAID €121 million to date purchasing carbon credits in order to comply with its international environmental targets.

Next year, the government will have to pay out additional funds for its continuing breaches. 

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment estimates that the State will have to pay between €2 million and €13 million for additional carbon credits under the Kyoto protocol in 2020.

A special chapter by the Controller and Auditor General (C&AG) dealing with greenhouse gas related financial transactions was discussed at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today.

The C&AG said the credits currently held will not be sufficient for 2020, and stated that the cost of next year’s credits will depend on the prevailing market. 

He said that under the rules, credits must be bought when target breaches occur. 

The revenue from the purchased credits is divided among EU member states, with 50% of the monies being spent on climate action programmes. 

Since 2013, Ireland has benefited from €367 million through the Kyoto protocol Effort Sharing Programme. 

The practice of purchasing credits when the State fails to reach its targets was previously criticised by Seán Fleming, chair of the PAC, who stated that it is the “biggest act of gross hypocrisy”. 

He said the narrative from this government is “if we don’t meet our targets we can buy ourselves out of it”. 

Related Read

06.11.19 Money from drivers paying 2c levy on petrol will soon be used for government climate action plans

At today’s PAC meeting, Brian Carroll, Assistant Secretary General of the department was also asked about the Taoiseach’s comments in Zagreb on how the cost of retrofitting all homes in Ireland would be a “phenomenal” €50 billion. 

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said the public were fed up of figures being bandied about with far off timelines, adding that it was “impossible” that the State would pay that much.  

“That is what we need to do by 2050,” said Carroll, who said the Taoiseach was referring to an investment figure out to 2050.

“Where is the money going to come from,” asked Cullinane, who said that he could not envisage a government taking €50 billion out of the Exchequer.

Carroll said the €50 billion was based on today’s retrofitting costs. “Retrofits costs will fall,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie