Cattle could be slaughtered earlier but Taoiseach pledges 'stable' national herd size

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the size of the country’s cattle population should “remain stable” but that other approaches should be introduced to reduce emissions from the farming sector.

Speaking at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Martin also said that Ireland’s food production sector was “one of the most efficient” in the world and that this was also a factor.

An Taoiseach was speaking after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said yesterday that cattle could be slaughtered earlier in their lifespan to help achieve a reduction in methane emissions.

McConalogue said this would have a “significant impact” on reducing emissions “without necessarily reducing the herd”.

Various approaches have been suggested ahead of the publication of the government’s Climate Action Plan which will lay out measures across different sectors to reduce Ireland’s overall emissions.

It has also led to a debate about whether the government will seek to reduce the number of cattle in Ireland, which is one of the primary contributors to methane in the atmosphere.

Recent figures have shown the overall numbers in the national herd have grown by nearly 80,000 in the space of 12 months but An Taoiseach has repeatedly denied that the government was seeking to force a reduction.

Speaking at COP26 today, he again said that there was no intention to reduce what has been referred to as the”national herd”.

“Our approach has been that the herd would remain stable but food security is important as well within a European context,” he said.

Ireland is one of the most efficient food production systems in terms of carbon emissions globally and even within Europe. So that has to be in the balance in terms of any decisions we take. The grass based nature, the pastoral based nature of our farming is a plus and that’s important.

He added: “But I think if we can do those other elements, I think we can rebalance our overall contribution and in terms of reducing the emissions from agriculture and food production but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Martin is due to address the crucial climate summit today and has said that Ireland has no choice but to respond to the threat of climate change.

Taoiseach says he will outline Ireland's climate commitments and highlight the benefits of climate action (better air quality, cleaner waterways) in today's COP26 national statement at 3.30.



Also says Ireland is taking "practical steps to reverse the biodiversity loss". pic.twitter.com/x2fOPVlBut — Orla Dwyer (@orladwyer_) November 2, 2021

Speaking earlier on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Martin said that farms could seek to further diversify income streams from different processes.

“I also believe that we need to switch more towards giving income to farmers to protect our biodiversity through a variety of imaginative schemes that will for example enable them to grow native tree species, and fund that. This will have an impact in terms of cleaning our waterways and our rivers which are in a bad state at the moment,” he said.

Martin said this could potentially mean farms producing less.

It could mean that, it could mean alternative sources of income other than the present day sources of income. It could mean better and a greater degree of organic farming for example, which we’ve made a start in terms of announcements by Charlie McConalogue in the context of the Common Agricultural Policy.

Speaking yesterday on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, McConalogue said the Climate Action Plan will be outlined “in the next number of days” and that “each sector will have different targets”.

He said that targets for reducing emissions in the agricultural sector will be “proportionate to what it can deliver” but “will be a challenge”.

Speaking about the EU-wide target to reduce methane emissions by 30% up to 2030, he said that biogenic methane produced from agriculture would account for a third of that decrease.

He said one way of reducing methane from agriculture without reducing the overall size of the herd was reducing the average age at which cattle are slaughtered.

“In relation to the average slaughter age at the moment for animals it’s 27 months of age for slaughter and there’s a target that we will seek to reduce that to 24 months average,” he said.

That’s something which will significantly impact and will be the equivalent of removing thousands of animals for example from the system but from an efficiency point of view in terms of reducing overall methane.

He added: “Overall if you look at a Food Vision 2030 strategy, which all of the sectoral partners participated in, it’s seeking to reduce methane across the board by 10%, over the course of the next period of time up to 2030.”

- With reporting by Orla Dwyer in Glasgow