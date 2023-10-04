Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo There is no confirmation yet on how many co-hosts will qualify automatically.
# Your Say
Poll: Are you pleased Ireland is set to co-host Euro 2028?
Turkey have withdrew their bid, putting Ireland and the UK as the frontrunners to host.
8.5k
41
1 hour ago

IRELAND IS SET to co-host the 2028 Uefa European Championships alongside the United Kingdom, with Uefa today confirming their bid to stage the tournament is unopposed. 

Uefa announced today that Turkey have withdrawn their rival bid to host the tournament, and confirmation is expected to arrive next Tuesday.

That leaves the Irish/UK bid for 2028 unopposed, with the final hurdle to clear being ratification by a vote at Uefa’s Executive Committee meeting in Switzerland next Tuesday.

There is no confirmation yet on how many co-hosts will qualify automatically.

With this news, we want to know… Are you pleased Ireland is set to co-host Euro 2028?


Poll Results:

Yes (746)
Don't care/No opinion (312)
No (243)



Muiris O'Cearbhaill
