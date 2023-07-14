Advertisement

Friday 14 July 2023
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Ireland manager Vera Pauw.
# Ireland WNT
Ireland's final World Cup warm-up abandoned after 20 mins due to 'overly physical' Colombian play
Denise O’Sullivan has gone to hospital for a scan to assess the extent of a shin injury.
1 hour ago
The 42 Team Reports from Brisbane

IRELAND HAVE ABANDONED their final World Cup warm-up game against Colombia after 20 minutes.

It’s understood Vera Pauw’s side withdrew due to “overly physical” Colombian play, with a major injury concern emerging from the behind-closed-doors clash at Meakin Park.

Denise O’Sullivan has gone to hospital for a scan to assess the extent of a shin injury. 

The FAI confirmed the news in a statement this evening:

“The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

“The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

More to follow.

Written by Emma Duffy and posted on the42.ie

The 42 Team
