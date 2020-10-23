Coronavirus: Seven deaths and 777 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 777 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further seven people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,878, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 55,261.

Of the cases notified today:

434 are men,340 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

182 cases are in Dublin, 81 are in Galway, 44 are in Wexford, 42 are in Meath, 41 are in Cork and the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties

As of 2pm today, 319 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

“15,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has Covid-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home – don’t go to work, don’t go to school,” Dr Holohan said.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering,” he said.

“Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”

With reporting by Sean Murray