Friday 31 January, 2020
Three Irish citizens evacuated from Wuhan to spend two weeks in UK quarantine

There have been two confirmed cases of the novel virus in the UK so far.

By Adam Daly Friday 31 Jan 2020, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 6,031 Views 16 Comments
The accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside which is understood to be where the Irish and British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China are quarantined.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA
The accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside which is understood to be where the Irish and British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China are quarantined.
The accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside which is understood to be where the Irish and British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China are quarantined.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA

THREE IRISH CITIZENS evacuated on from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China have been quarantined in a UK hospital. 

The Irish people arrived at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire this afternoon on a Wamos Air flight alongside 83 Britons and 24 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries.

It is understood that the Irish and UK citizens have been brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, Liverpool where they will stay in quarantine for two weeks.

There have been two confirmed cases of the novel virus in the UK with a number of other cases confirmed in other European countries, including France and Germany. 

It is estimated that more than 75,000 people – ten times the official tally of confirmed cases – have been infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan, according to research published today. 

“We estimate that 75,815 individuals have been infected in Wuhan as of January 25, 2020,” a team led by Gabriel Leung from the University of Hong Kong reported in The Lancet.

As of 31 January, the Chinese government said the number of confirmed cases had risen above 9,700 for all of China, including 213 deaths.

For Hubei Province – including Wuhan, a city in central China of 11 million – the official figure was nearly 6,000 confirmed cases and just over 200 deaths.

The World Health Organization yesterday declared the outbreak a global health emergency, but said it was not recommending any international trade or travel restrictions.

The study found that each person infected with the virus, which emerged in December, could have infected two to three individuals on average, and that the epidemic had doubled in size every 6.4 days.

If the virus spreads as quickly on a national scale, “it is possible that epidemics could be already growing in multiple major Chinese cities, with a time lag of one to two weeks behind Wuhan,” said co-author Joseph Wu, a professor at the University of Hong Kong.

If the new estimate of cases is accurate, it would mean that the mortality rate of the 2019-nCoV virus is significantly lower than preliminary figures suggested, with well under one percent of cases proving deadly.

- With reporting from AFP 

Read next:

