Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 6 August, 2020
Coronavirus: Five deaths and 69 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The five-day average of cases over the preceding five days has been 48 new cases a day.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 6:51 PM
57 minutes ago 75,011 Views 158 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5169437
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 52 minutes ago

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been 69 further cases of Covid-19 in this country and five further deaths. 

The new infections bring to 26,372 the number of confirmed cases we have had in this country since the first case was recorded at the end of February.

Four of the newly recorded deaths are from April and June. A total of 1,768 people with the disease have now died in the Republic of Ireland.

Of the new cases, just two have been identified as being from community transmission. 

A total of 22 cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 6 in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties. 

Speaking this evening, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn said that many of the cases over the past week have occurred in just three counties. 

“Over the past fourteen days, 226 cases have arisen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. These represent almost half of all cases in Ireland over that time period,” he said. 

While the majority of these cases can be accounted for by outbreaks, this volume of cases is significant and our main priority now is to ensure that these outbreaks do not lead to widespread community transmission in the region.

“Nphet continues to monitor the situation closely. I urge people in these counties to remain vigilant to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in these areas.”

Glynn has repeatedly voiced concerns about the uptick in cases over the past week. 

The five-day average of cases over the preceding five days has been 48 new cases a day.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said this evening: 

We have seen a significant increase in the incidence of Covid-19 over the past week. The reproduction number for the virus is now estimated to be 1.8. A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission.

“There is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus.”

