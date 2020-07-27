Coronavirus: No deaths and 11 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said they have not been notified of any new deaths relating to Covid-19 in this country.

It means that the total number of people who have died in the Republic of Ireland is 1,764.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has also said that a further 11 cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,892.

Over the weekend, one death and 36 cases had been confirmed.

“Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143),” acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening.

He said that this represents a stabilisation of the virus numbers in this country but that we now need to reduce them again.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I think I described it on Thursday as being optimistic but uncertain and that’s pretty much where we remain,” he said.

So we stabilised, the trajectory was upward and we stabilised, what we want to see now is the trajectory coming back down. And we need to see that over the next week or two.

“Unfortunately our concerns will never go away in relation to this, but it is important for people out there who are taking all the measures to know that what they’ve done has

worked and that we do remain in a really good position in the country, albeit things can change quickly,” he added.