Tuesday 13 April 2021
203 patients being treated in Irish hospitals with Covid-19

The figure has gradually fallen in recent weeks.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 9:23 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has fallen again, after an increase over the weekend.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website shows that there were 203 coronavirus patients in hospital at 8pm last night, a level similar to figures seen in mid-December.

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in the country’s intensive care units has continued to fall.

There were 46 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units last night, down from 50 on Sunday evening. Of these, 26 were receiving ventilation care at 6.30pm last night.

The highest number of patients are in Dublin hospitals, with Beaumont Hospital (23 patients), St James’s Hospital (22), the Mater Hospital (21), Tallaght Hospital (18) and Connolly Hospital (17) making up almost half of the total number.

The overall decrease follows a gradual decline in the number of Covid-19 patients treated in hospital in recent weeks.

Data published by the Central Statistics Office last week shows that the proportion of hospital cases of Covid-19 among over-65s has fallen from 18% in the week ending 29 January to 6% at the start of April.

