Coronavirus: 600 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 600 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 64 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 16 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 576 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, there were 58 people in hospital, and 16 in ICU.